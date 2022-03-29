“My conduct at the Academy Awards yesterday was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote on Instagram Monday. “Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s health was too much for me to take and I reacted emotionally.”

Smith wrote that he wanted to apologize to Rock, the organizers of the Oscars, the audience and everyone involved in the film “King Richard”. The incident is embarrassing for him.

Rock made a gag about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett at Sunday night’s show in Los Angeles, prompting Smith to surprisingly rush onto the stage and slap the comedian. He then returned to his seat and yelled twice more in Rock’s direction, “Keep my wife’s name out of your friggin’ mouth!” Smith went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. The organizers of the Oscars condemned Smith’s actions and announced that they would consider the consequences.