The Ombudsman has given the Murcian Health Service (SMS) a slap on the wrist in its 2022 annual report due to the delay in the oppositions to cover jobs. “The Administration anticipated that all the processes would be completed by 2022 and communicated the provision of all the necessary means and support to the courts so that the selection processes were concluded as soon as possible. However, in most of the selection processes this forecast has not been fulfilled”, points out the Ombudsman. The Autonomous Community alleged the computer complexity of “the implementation of a system of auto-scale for the contribution of assessable merits.”

This Wednesday, sources from the Ministry of Health had an impact on this aspect, forced by a court ruling. And they pointed out that it adds to the workload due to “the claims that are filed during the course of the oppositions” and “the special situation generated by the pandemic.” “However, the SMS continues to give a boost to the resolution of the procedures,” they indicated in the department headed by the counselor Juan José Pedreño.

Waiting in Yecla and Murcia



Regarding the Ombudsman’s mention of the 14-month delay to receive rehabilitation treatment at the Yecla Hospital, the Ministry pointed out that it does not specify “the time of year to which it refers.” “At this moment, the average waiting time is 82 days” in Physiotherapy: 95 in Yecla and 93 in Jumilla. Regarding the 4-month delay in Rehabilitation in the center of El Carmen, Murcia, according to Health “the rehabilitator has already been incorporated.”