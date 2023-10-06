Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

In a letter to the federal government, Aiwanger complains about the cancellation of agricultural funding. Once again he gets involved in foreign topics.

Munich – Ahead of the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse on Sunday (October 8th), Bavarian Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) is repeatedly drawing attention to himself. This time he intervened in the agricultural debate that is taking place between the federal and state governments with an incendiary letter. This is about the cuts in funding for the joint task “Improving agricultural structure and coastal protection” (GAK) in the 2024 federal budget. This is not the first time that Aiwanger has intervened in CSU issues.

Aiwanger fire letter to the government: “Slap in the face of the rural population”

Instead of 1.1 billion euros, only 840 million euros are earmarked for the GKA for the 2024 financial year. The agriculture ministers of the federal states and also the CDU have already commented a lot of criticism for the cancellation of funding. The deputy chairman of the Union parliamentary group, Steffen Bilger, described the deletion as “a massive clear-cutting” for “rural development, climate adaptation or forest protection”.

Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters), Bavaria’s State Minister for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, wrote an incendiary letter to Berlin shortly before the Bavarian state elections. © Lennart Preiss/dpa

In an incendiary letter dated October 6th – two days before the state elections – to Rolf Mützenich (SPD), Britta Haßelmann, Katharina Dröge (Greens) and Christian Dürr (FDP), Aiwanger called on the chairmen of the government factions to avert the cuts in the GAK. “The majority of Bavarian citizens live in rural areas. Against this background, the drastic and uncompensated cuts in GAK funds for the coming year of almost 300 million euros are now planned, are a slap in the face of the rural population,” wrote Aiwanger, as can be seen in a press release from the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Aiwanger letter shortly before state elections: “Desperation noticeable in many places”

“The threatened savings are unsettling local citizens and are already inhibiting urgently needed investments from private, municipal and state sources. “I expressly warn against using such a measure to further deepen the gap between town and country,” Aiwanger appealed to the government. He added: “(…) the desperation that can be felt in many places regarding the continued admission of refugees due to a failed migration policy has caused enormous indignation, especially in rural areas. We now urgently need positive signals from Berlin in order to avoid further increasing disappointment and frustration among the rural population.”

With this, Aiwanger is once again entering an area of ​​the CSU. Because Prime Minister Markus Söder’s party has Michaela Kaniber as Agriculture Minister. Nevertheless, the trained agricultural engineer likes to show up at on-site visits, for example to go to Pähl in Upper Bavaria, which caused a stir with cow dung on the street. There was already speculation back then as to whether Aiwanger’s trip could be seen as a provocation against the CSU.

During the election campaign, Aiwanger accused the CSU of decades of failings in agriculture. The air between the two coalition partners is also said to have become thin when it comes to fertilizer regulations. After the elections, the CSU will almost certainly want to cooperate again with the Free Voters. In addition to agriculture, the issues of housing and taxes will probably also cause differences between the two parties. (vk)