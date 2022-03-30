DThe Oscar Academy initiates disciplinary proceedings against US actor Will Smith. The film association announced this in a statement on Wednesday. Smith’s behavior at the Oscars on Sunday violated the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Code of Conduct. As a possible consequence, there is the risk of being excluded from the film association, quoted the industry journals “Variety” and “Hollywood Reporter” from the message.

Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at Sunday night’s show after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett. It was about her shaved head, the actress suffers from pathological hair loss. Smith later accepted the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. On Monday he apologized via Instagram.

The Academy Board met on Wednesday to discuss next steps. The next meeting is scheduled for April 18th. According to the announcement, after the incident on the Oscar stage, Smith was asked by the organizers to leave the awards ceremony. But he did not comply.