President of the Chamber states that the episode was “sealing”; PT vice-president slapped Messias Donato (Republicanos-ES)

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Thursday (Dec 21, 2023) that the slap given by PT vice-president, deputy Washington Quaquá (PT-RJ), in congressman Messias Donato (Republicanos-ES) “demoralizes” the National Congress.

The case took place during the promulgation of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Tax Reform in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday (Dec 20).

“This fact depreciates and demoralizes Parliament”, stated Lira in an interview with GloboNews. The president of Casa Baixa also said that the episode was a way of “to do sealing on social media, disrespecting institutions”.

The congressman also used as an example to comment on the case the differences he has with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT): “I don’t agree with everything that President Lula defends and that doesn’t mean we attack each other.”, he said. “He defends ideas that are different from ours, but politics is the art of coexisting with opposites.”he stated.

The president of the Chamber said he hopes that the issue will be taken to the Chamber's Ethics Council without the parties involved “protect” their deputies.

“I appeal not to have an agreement in the Ethics Council, as there has been in other cases, between PT and PL, to protect those who were there”he said.

UNDERSTAND

In a video circulating on social media, it is possible to see the beginning of the discussion after opposition deputies shouted “Lula, thief, you belong in prison” shortly before the president's speech. At that moment, Washington Quaquá approaches the group with his cell phone in hand and says he will file a lawsuit with the Ethics Council against the demonstrations.

Messias Donato then asks Quaquá to move away from the group. The PT member reacts by slapping the Republican congressman in the face.

Watch the moment (1min39s):

To the Power360Quaquá said he was trying to record the moment when the “bolsonaristas” were insulting Lula, when he would have been called “burglar” by congressman Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).

In response, Quaquá would have called Nikolas “Pussy”. At that time, Messias Donato grabbed his arm. “He tries to take my cell phone and pushes me. Then he gets slapped in the middle of the face.”said the PT member.

“I gave 1, I gave 2 and I gave 3, there’s no problem. If you attack me, I will attack them. Bolsonaro supporters are used to wanting to act macho and beat others. With me the beating sings. So I slapped him in the face and it was good.”he declared.

The video was filmed by deputy Sílvia Waiãpi, from PL of Amapá. “Guys, the man attacked the deputy here. […] He slapped me in the face.”says the congresswoman, who appears to not know who Washington Quaquá is.

“The slap of love, because love conquered hate”, Donato said. on your profile on X (formerly Twitter). The deputy said that Quaquá's attitude “you will not go unpunished”.