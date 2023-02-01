In the radicalization of his binary world where whoever is not his unconditional is against him, Andrés Manuel López Obrador forgot everything that allowed him to reach the Presidency and accused Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, the moral leader of the Mexican left who gave him the impulse that put him where he is, now being on the side of the oligarchies. The incredible declaration of Lopez Obrador is only understood in its inability to distinguish the dissent of the oppositionand his monumental egocentrism in the style Louis XIVwhere everything revolves around him and there is no more space in the public arena than for his leading role.

did not like Lopez Obrador that would appear cardenas in a plural collectivewhere ideas predominate progressivesinspired by his book published last year, Por una progressive democracy, where from a clearly left-wing position and modern nationalism, he implicitly proposes a government program for the future. The president’s reductionist thinking prevents him from seeing nuances and placing each person in the proper historical dimension. Only he has the authority to be on the right side of history, not others who overshadow him, like Cárdenas, whom he already considers an adversary.

“In politics yes, if he assumes a position of this type”, said Lopez Obrador. “I appreciate it very much, I respect it, I consider it a precursor of this movement, but we are living in a moment of definitions and this width (a description that seems unfortunate because it does not represent what it wanted to say) is very narrow, there is nowhere to go. It is to be with the people or with the oligarchy. There’s no more; there is nowhere to do it”.

López Obrador did not define himself as a leftist to defame Cárdenas, by identifying it as part of the “moderate wing of the conservative bloc”as he described the plural group of the Collective for Mexico, presented on Monday, without even giving time, as happened hours later, for the engineer to distance himself from the group. The president’s claim that the correct side of history is “be with the people”, has a lot but rhetoric, but his word is hollow. Today there are more poor than there were when he finished his term Enrique Pena Nietoand it is a country with more precariousness, rottenness and impoverishment than when he came to the Presidency.

Between the two, there is no comparison. Cárdenas, by genetics, political biography and action, is a politician of the left, Democrat and with a vision of the State. López Obrador does not resist the acid test. He is socially conservative -his beliefs about the decriminalization of abortion and climate change are at their ideological antipodes-, reactionary -opposed to all change, which leads him to regressive attitudes-, and economically as neoliberal or more, as those governments he scolds them systematically. The speech of the poor, which he uses to disqualify everyone, as now with cardenashas no handholds on a Public politicsbut in a welfare of handoutsmore typical of the Catholic Church.

In his rant against Cárdenas and the Collective for Mexico, he accused them of betting on simulation and gattopardism. To change things so that they stay the same. It is true that it cannot be awarded to Lopez Obrador act as Leopard, because it does not change in order not to change. The president has promoted a change, but to destroy, mainly the most vulnerable classes, which are the ones he claims to defend, as shown by all the indicators in poverty, well-being, education and health. he can tell Lopez Obrador whatever comes to mind, but in the end it is the results that count and will mark his six-year term.

By the bellicose and vitriolic form of the tone of Lopez Obrador in the mornings, one might think that it is clear of the downward course to which the country has taken, but incapable of admitting mistakes and correcting them, he accelerates to buy time and see if he is able to impose his candidate -or candidate-, before reality catches up with him, so that it reaches National Palace. Self-absorbed, as he seems to be, he acts without filters and blows up all the bridges.

This is the case with Cárdenas, with whom months of annoyance for his statements and criticism of his government surfaced this Tuesday. Cuauhtémoc is the son of Lázaro Cárdenas, the best president in the history of Mexico, according to López Obrador, and of whose legacy they want to strip those who made it grow and brought it to the national public arena, importing it from Tabascomaking him the leader of the PRD and then pushed the Headquarters of Government of Mexico City.

Being ungrateful is something recurring in López Obrador, although in this particular case, it was exceeded. What impact will have slandered cardenas, a politician respected by all for his consistency, coherence and integrity, will depend on the engineer’s reaction. Man cautiously measuring the political contextscanceled his participation in the Collective for Mexicobut López Obrador did not appreciate the gesture and hastily broke up with Cárdenas.

If there were coherence, the country’s democratic left would have to distance itself from the reactionary project of López Obrador, and his son, Lázaro Cárdenas Batel, resign as coordinator of advisers to the president. For months, he has endured slights and insults from Lopez Obrador, the sectarianism of the president’s hard core, and the way in which his private secretary has punished and marginalized him. He has endured it because of his character and perhaps also because of a project that could be truly from the left, not the pantomime that is lived in the National Palace.

But beyond what might be the public reactionthere is a public break with cardenasof which we will not see its dimension due to the personality of the engineer, but which could be felt if the aggression is the seed to build a real option of the left that ends the adventurism of Lopez Obrador and its ideological simulation. Now, from everything the president said, there is something that must be rescued: It is time to define yourself and, paraphrasing it, remove the mask of what you are not.