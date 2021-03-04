The Criminal Chamber rejects the appeal of the staff and imposes the payment of the costs after exonerating the managers File image of a protest by Valeo workers outside the Palace of Justice in 2018. / Edu Bottle / aGM ALICIA NEGRE Thursday, March 4, 2021, 02:14



The Supreme Court has dealt a final, resounding blow to the hopes of former Valeo employees. The Criminal Chamber has rejected the appeal that several workers presented against the decision of the Provincial Court of Murcia to exonerate the top of the firm. It also imposes recurrent workers