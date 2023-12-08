Slam finalist tennis player lands on Onlyfans and makes a sensational announcement

Onlyfans and tennis? An illustrious landing is served. Former players Ashley Harkleroad and Sofya Zhuk they were joined by a racket celebrity. From none other than a tournament finalist Grand Slam.

Onlyfans makes winning ace with sexy tennis players

Onlyfans is a platform that has welcomed some unforgettable tennis players in the recent past.

Any examples? First of all, the very sensual Russian Sofia Zhuk (see photos in the gallery), who won Junior Wimbledon and was considered at home the new Maria Sharapova. Her talent was good, but the young Moscow champion left tennis, soon focusing on her tennis career. model, influencer and, precisely, Onlyfans star.

Sofya Zhuk (Instagram sofya_zhuk)



You can’t forget then Ashley Harkleroad (see photos in the gallery), former American tennis player capable of entering the top 40 of the WTA world rankings and also reaching the third round of Slam tournaments such as the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

Ashley Harkleroad (Instagram ashleyharkleroad)



And the list would get longer when talking about sportswomen. But it is from tennis that the sensational news comes.

Perhaps the most surprising entry of all time on Onlyfans occurred in the last few hours. A decision that shocked the fans of this sport and which we are now going to talk about.

Kyrgios, the tennis genius, arrives on Onlyfans

Nick Kyrgios aces on Onlyfans. The man who challenged Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final (in 2022), the one who, beyond the results and a thousand ups and downs (his best ATP ranking reads 13th in the world), is considered one of the greatest talents of the last twenty years of tennis for brilliant shots and a golden arm, he caught everyone off guard by landing on the social platform born in 2016 in the UK and which has become famous all over the world. Let’s see the reasons that pushed Nick Kyrgios to focus on an OnlyFans profile.

Kyrgios, this is why he landed on OnlyFans

Nick Kyrgios is synonymous with tennis, all genius and recklessness. And now the Australian tennis player has achieved a shot with his style even off the court: here he is on OnlyFans, the platform known for sensual, self-produced and sold content. But what will Kyrios show on this social network? Apparently the behind the scenes and the training sessions. “It’s all even crazier… join me on onlyfans! Registration is free for everyone! Everything from behind the scenes to the field and everyday life. See you all there.”wrote the Australian in the ‘advertisement’.

Tennis, Kyrgios lands on Onlyfans: “This is the future”

Evolve, the talent management agency that represents Kyrgios, also made the white smoke official. “They are revolutionizing social media and I wanted to be a part of it. Athletes can no longer simply show up on the field. We must also show ourselves online. I want to create, produce, direct and own content. This is the future,” Kyrgios said in the announcement.

“This is the future. I’ve spoken directly to my fans for years and I know what they want to see. Sure, there will be tennis balls involved, tips and tricks and behind the scenes, but they also get to see all different sides of me. The game, the tattoos, my intimate side: it’s all on the table and I’ll bring the fans along for the ride!” added the tennis player.

Kyrgios on OnlyFans: “I’m not playing the Australian Open”

A few hours after landing on OnlyFans, Nick Kyrgios immediately gave some news to his fans and to those of world tennis. Unfortunately not good news: “I can’t participate in the Australian Open.” News that was hoped would not arrive, but it was a bit in the air given that the Australian was not among the tennis players in the draw with a protected ranking (among which there is Rafael Nadal) nor among the first wild cards. Kyrgios hasn’t won a match since October 2022 and doesn’t have an ATP ranking at this time. In 2023 Nick played only one match, on the grass in Stuttgart, defeat against Yibing Wu. The hope of all tennis lovers is to see him again not only on OnlyFans, but on the court continuously in 2024.

