The first 10 episodes of slam dunk They are already available and come with their original audio, without cuts or censorship and English subtitles. It must be remembered that the issue of dubbing is certainly a delicate one and it was surely for this reason that it was not added in this installment or as it happened at the time with Knights of the Zodiac.

On the other hand, more episodes will be released every week, although we don’t know if they will go 10 by 10 or, failing that, with a different publication rate. It’s worth noting that even the entrance and exit themes are intact and that the first few episodes, which include some degree of violence, were not airbrushed and censored.

Get ready, tip-off is about to begin! 🏀 🚨 Starting today, the original 1993 sports anime series, SLAM DUNK, will be STREAMING FOR FREE on the official Toei Animation YouTube channel in HI-DEF! Tune in at 5pm PST today when the first 10 episodes drop with more episodes… pic.twitter.com/FpGyiKdQgx —Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 18, 2023

In other words, we will have the original anime based on the work of Takehiko Inoue free, nothing more that we do not know for how long. We must take as a reference that the first episodes of Knights of the Zodiac They are no longer there, or at least not in Mexico.

Source: Toei Animation

Let’s take into account the variable that this all depends on who owns the rights, especially if they are television or streaming.

Where to read the Slam Dunk manga?

Let’s say you’ve watched the anime many times already and you want to appreciate the original work as it was originally conceived. If you want to read the Slam Dunk manga you will have to take a tour of Editorial Panini, in Mexico, because they sell the version kanzenban which is made up of 24 numbers instead of 31 as is the original edition.

Because the manga belongs more to Takehiko Inoue It is difficult for the Shueisha publisher to see this story in a service like Manga Plus. It’s not even digitally on Comixology. What you can find there is his Real work, which is also basketball, but in a wheelchair.

