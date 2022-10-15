Takehiko Inoue released a new poster for the movie The First Slam Dunkwhere he writes the script and supervises the animation.

Source: Takehiko Inoue, Toei Animation

It will be released on December 3 The First Slam Dunk and with this new poster will start the promotion of the film around all of Japan. It is worth noting that the illustration was done by Takehiko Inoue himself.

Secondly, A special information release broadcast will be held on November 4 through Toei Animation’s official YouTube channel.. In addition, it will be revealed how long the film will take from the 276 chapters that make up the original manga of Slam Dunk.

A dedicated book of this movie will also go on sale next December 15 which will come with a good amount of information about the film and that collectors will want to obtain and that you can surely order from Amazon Japan.

We also recommend: The First Slam Dunk presents a taste of its animation

This last piece that we are talking about will have a long interview with Takehiko Inoue, as well as concept art from the film. The good thing is that it will be a single volume, so you don’t have to worry about collecting more.

Source: Toei Animation

As a good movie of an anime that everyone is waiting for in Japan, a ticket will be sold in convenience stores that comes with the cute illustration showing the members of the titular Shohoku team.

Now we just have to wait for the special broadcast on the Toei Animation channel not only to reveal the most detailed information about the film that gives us a better context of the story, we also want them to publish a much more advanced trailer.

What do you think of the return of Slam Dunk in movie form? Do not forget to leave your opinion in the comments section. You can also contact us through Discord, Twitter Y Facebook.