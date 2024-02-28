













Slam Dunk is coming to Netflix, but don't get excited yet









If you wanted to watch Slam Dunk for free you just had to go to the Toei Animation channel on YouTube and watch it with English subtitles. The point is that many miss the dubbing that was a large part of its success in our region.

Source: Toei Animation

A series of publications in recent one he had was Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.

The issue with this issue is that only the arrival of this anime on Netflix is ​​being confirmed, but in Brazil. There is no talk of other regions within Latin America or even directly in Mexico.

We also recommend: Review: The First Slam Dunk – The return of the best sports anime couldn't be better

Will Slam Dunk come to Netflix?

As we already told you, the reports about Slam Dunk coming to Netflix are just that. There really are not enough reliable sources to verify it or to emphasize that it will be a product that will not only be within Brazil.

What is a fact is that the popularity of this anime is still present and its consumption is there. Let's not lose sight of the fact that technically the one who moves most of the rights is Takehiko Inoue and that ultimately the decision-making passes to him.

Will we really have Slam Dunk on the Netflix service? A couple of years ago he was on TUBI, but for a short period of time. We will be aware of any official announcement. Follow the conversation in our Discord.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)