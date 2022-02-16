The first heat of the Olympic slalom is the mirror of the season: a lot of balance, many athletes ready to attack the gold. At the head is the Austrian Johannes Strolz, formerly the combined champion at the Beijing Games, with only two hundredths of an advantage over Kristoffersen and 4 over Foss Solevaag. In a very open first heat there are 10 other athletes in less than a second and two are blue: Tommaso Sala is eighth at 45/100, Giuliano Razzoli 12th at 87/100. Further back Alex Vinatzer, who saved himself from an incredible mistake with a flying split, recovered at -38/100 at the second intermediate but then made a mistake again. At the finish the time trial punishes him with 1 ”47 delay from Kristoffersen.