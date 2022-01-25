In the last test between the narrow poles before the Olympics great blue disappointment for the fork of the 37-year-old from Emilia. Great comeback of the Austrian Feller, from 28th to third
Schladming does not speak Italian, but nevertheless gives precise indications to the technicians who in the evening will have to issue the list of the 7 Italian Alpine skiers called up for the Beijing Olympics. The victory goes to the German Linus Strasser in 1’46 ” clear, ahead of the Norwegian McGrath (+0.03) and the Austrian Feller (+0.39), the latter able to recover from the 28th position of the first heat. That brushstroke by Razzoli – excellent second – before the fork in the second descent. Another Wengen fails. Alex Vinatzer, on the other hand, passes from 21st place to fifth final, just 4 cents from the podium. And behind him, seventh, is Tommaso Sala, the happiest of all.
January 25, 2022 (change January 25, 2022 | 22:06)
