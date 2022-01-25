Schladming does not speak Italian, but nevertheless gives precise indications to the technicians who in the evening will have to issue the list of the 7 Italian Alpine skiers called up for the Beijing Olympics. The victory goes to the German Linus Strasser in 1’46 ” clear, ahead of the Norwegian McGrath (+0.03) and the Austrian Feller (+0.39), the latter able to recover from the 28th position of the first heat. That brushstroke by Razzoli – excellent second – before the fork in the second descent. Another Wengen fails. Alex Vinatzer, on the other hand, passes from 21st place to fifth final, just 4 cents from the podium. And behind him, seventh, is Tommaso Sala, the happiest of all.