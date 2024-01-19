SlaFoof, 'embraced by Aisla and Galbusera for research on pathology without cure'

“We must talk about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis because it is a rare disease which to date still has no cure. There is a need to bring as many people as possible closer to understanding the journey we are making through the disease, a journey during which we live multiple experiences and which gives us the great opportunity to choose the people and realities with which to face it. For us Aisla is a precious travel companion. Today we also feel embraced by Galbusera, a company that has decided to donate to support the research”. This was said by Davide Rafanelli, president of SlaFood, member of Aisla (Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and person with ALS, on the occasion of the delivery to Aisla of the donation of 51 thousand euros by Galbusera, at the conclusion of the 'The Good Taste of Research' campaign '.

“The message that must pass – explains Rafanelli – is that on our journey we must be accompanied, not abandoned or left alone. The collaboration between third sector bodies and the companies that donate generates an embrace of energy which ensures that even the doctors and the scientific community feel increasingly encouraged to move forward to find a cure. There is a cure and it must be found. We believe in it.”