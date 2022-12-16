2022 was, among many aspects, also the year of the return of a Formula 1 veteran in terms of technical knowledge. In fact, the Briton joined the team in Haas Mark Sladeone of track engineers experts in the recent history of the Circus. Not surprisingly, before reaching the US house, his career has known various experiences in high-level teams such as McLaren, Renault and Mercedes, thus working closely with the best drivers of the last decades. Between these, Mika Hakkinen, Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher, before reaching the last and current chapter with Kevin Magnussen. Except for the Dane from Haas, all the others have in common the victory of at least one world title, just like another driver not previously mentioned and who, according to Slade himself, was the best he has ever worked with: Kimi Raikkonen.

In an interview given to motorlat.comthe English coach explained the reasons why the 2007 world champion obtained this personal recognition, both in terms of aptitude for work and personality: “For me Kimi is the best rider I’ve ever worked with for tuning the car – he has declared – it’s absolutely phenomenal. His feeling with the changes was simply amazing: if you made changes, he would tell you what was better or worse. He could tell you: “If you can fix this I’ll go faster, so focus on that.” I think for many riders it is more difficult to be so specific Slade added. moreover, he also had a sixth sense in knowing when something was wrong – he added – of course he wouldn’t have been able to specify what it was, but if you looked and saw nothing at first, you had to check again, at which point something was likely wrong. He had returned to F1 in 2012 with Lotus-Renault, and was still very fast. It’s been a really nice time, ed it was an honor to work with him. He was just amazing and always working.”