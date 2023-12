English geek Cal Henderson is one of the founders of the messaging service Slack. According to him, a company worth tens of billions was born semi-accidentally.

In December In 2020, Salesforce, which develops customer relations and sales software in the United States, announced that it had made a major deal. It had bought the fast-growing Slack Technologies company for 27.7 billion dollars, or about 25.3 billion euros.

