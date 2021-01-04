Slack logo on its 2019 IPO. JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

The communication and group work tool Slack has suffered a drop in its services. The company has acknowledged on Twitter that its customers may have problems connecting to its channels, has apologized for them and ensures that it is working to solve the matter. Slack, like other remote work tools, has boomed during the pandemic, exceeding 12 million daily active users. The fall coincides with the first working day of the year.

Dozens of users have reported different problems in Slack as of four in the afternoon, according to Downdetector web, a site that shows in real time the problems and interruptions in all kinds of technological services. Most users have reported problems when logging in and accessing the website. Some have also encountered glitches when using the app.

The fall of Slack comes just a few weeks after different Google services such as Gmail, Google Docs or YouTube stopped working for a few hours due to an internal storage problem in the authentication system – the one that users use to identify themselves in a service-. The Google blackout put the spotlight on the risks of the telecommuting era and revealed the enormous dependence of millions of companies and users on the digital giants.

In the last 10 years, only 4% of the Spanish population worked from home. But lockdowns and mobility restrictions shot that figure in 2020 to 16.4%, according to a study published in September by Randstad. Businesses mostly depend on companies like Slack, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, or Salesforce. Failures in this type of platform can cause significant economic losses in just a few hours.

Slack offers information on its website every half hour about the fall. Although at the moment he has not given details about it. He has simply claimed to be investigating connection issues. Meanwhile, multiple users joke about it on social media. “I didn’t get up at 5:00 am, I exercised, washed clothes and cleaned my workspace to be ready and for Slack to tell me that 2021 is a continuation of 2020,” says one of them on Twitter.

“The holidays are extended due to the fall of #Slack. End of the statement ”, indicates another Internet user.

