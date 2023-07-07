There third edition of the starred dinner ‘With the heart in the plate’ yesterday evening, at the Degli Angeli restaurant in Magliano Sabina (Rieti), brought together 72 very high-profile chefs – among them 18 starred and mentioned in the Michelin guide – and catering professionals to renew, thanks to the participation of 350 guests, the union with the Nemo Rome Clinical Center, adult area, the Rome branch of the network of clinical centers expert in the treatment and research of neuromuscular diseases, present at the Gemelli Polyclinic since 2015 and also a beneficiary of the evening this year.

The proceeds of the annual meeting of the association of the same name – explains a joint note – will support one job grant for a pulmonologist, figure with a crucial role for a center specialized in taking charge of the high complexity of care and the acute situations of these pathologies. The pulmonologist joins the multidisciplinary team of Nemo Roma which, in the last year alone, has treated 1,130 patients, most with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Not only that: over 210 people have had access, in the last year, to the specialist clinic dedicated to respiratory management, of which about 50% in invasive mechanical ventilation. Furthermore, clinical practice is in continuity with scientific research, in which this figure is essential for collecting data on the history of the disease given that, in the last year alone, 10 clinical studies have been active, at Nemo Roma for adults.

The idea of ​​the ‘With heart in the plate’ project was born in 2014 on the initiative of Laura Marciani, who grew up in the restaurant and family residence for six generations, a location that last night was the setting for the charity event. With her, always, the chef Michele Papagno, then the friends and members of the association: Andrea Dolciotti (Inopia); Andrea Palmieri (Bucavino Restaurant); Cristiano Catapano (Sacco Company); Davide del Duca (Osteria Fernanda); Iside de Cesare (La Parolina, one Michelin star); Marco Claroni (Osteria dell’Orologio); Mirko De Mattia (Level 1); Riccardo Mattoni (V Lounge); Roberto Campitelli (Osteria di Monteverde). “All the work we do for the success of the evening is a great satisfaction for us – says chef Marciani, president of the ‘Il Cuore nel plate’ Association – With the Nemo clinical center we have the certainty of the correct use of these funds. Thus was in the first edition, employed for the purchase of an ultrasound machine, and then for the support of a job grant for a neurologist doctor, in the second edition. Also for this year, we are certain that the generosity of those who participated in the evening it will be invested to guarantee the support of patients. This – he adds – motivates us and makes us happy”.

“People with neuromuscular diseases need complex assistance – says Mario Sabatelli, clinical director of the Nemo Rome clinical center, adult area and president of the medical-scientific commission of the Aisla association – The Nemo centers have had the ability to have an innovative vision and forward-looking, of assistance based on high-intensity interventions and high technological content. Today – he continues – we look with hope to a future in which research can give concrete answers for treatment. And the solidarity of people capable of putting themselves at the forefront, like the friends of ‘heart in the pot’, represents vital support for our activities. To the feeling of gratitude is added the joy of feeling them by our side, with their great heritage of humanity, which encourages us to move forward with hope”.

The starred masters mentioned in the Michelin guide who worked for the event – lists the note – are: Andrea Pasqualucci (Moma), Francesco Apreda (Idylio by Apreda at the Pantheon Iconic Hotel), Gianfranco Pascucci (Pascucci al Porticciolo), Giuseppe Di Iorio (Aroma), Lorenzo Iozzia (Casa Iozza), Marco Putignano (Grand Hotel Gianicolo), Mirko Jemma (Gambero Rosso) and Mirko de Mattia (Level 1). And then again Andrea Riva Moscara, Fabio Verelli D’Amico, Giovanni Cappelli, Laura Marciani, Marco Claroni, Marco Brioschi and Marco Moroni, Paolo Trippini, Pierluigi Gallo, Salvo Cravero.

Alongside them, a team of chefs present, capable of building solidarity: Arianna and Maurizio Secondi, Annarita Simoncini, Fabio di Vilio, Roberto Campitelli, Simone De Curtis, Dino De Bellis, Romeo Fabri, Tatiana Tocci, Ornella De Felice, Massimo Viglietti , Clemente Quaglia, Anna Maria Palma, Paolo Proni, Riccardo Foglietti, Sandro Tomei, Alessandra Morra, Luca Malacrida, Tiziano Rossetti, Stefano Panciaroli, Galiotto Carolina, Elia Grillotti, Marco Davi, Valerio Esposito, Salvo Cravero, Paolo Trippini, Erny Lombardo, Alex Manunza, Luca Marongiu, Luciano Natili, Marco Morandi, Arcangelo Patrizi, Marco Brioschi, Marco Moroni, Davide Del Duca, Stefano Marzetti, Angela Fiorini, Alessio Guidi, Riccardo Mattoni, Giuseppe Monti, Giovan Battista Chiodetti, Luca Di Piero, Vitantonio Lombardo The success of the evening was also possible thanks to the excellence of the world of pizza with Lievito Pizza Pane, Pizzarium, Sancho, Trapizzino, Tullio Pizza, together with the producers of cheeses, cured meats and gastronomic excellences and the best known wineries with their wines and distillates. Davide Rafanelli, president of the SlaFood Association, was also present at the event, a sign of the launch of a new national collaboration in the food world in support of the assistance and research of the national network of seven Nemo clinical centres.