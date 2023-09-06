The Nerazzurri heart of the supporters of the ‘InterNati’ group beats for the Nemo clinical center in Milan. Eighty Inter fans, well-known faces from the world of culture, art, music, food and television, since 2017 have made their football faith for Inter also an opportunity for solidarity. And this year the choice is for the Nemo Center at the Asst Grande Niguarda Metropolitan Hospital, where one of the most passionate InterNati, Luca Leoni, is facing his most important match, the one with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

A message in the group chat and the response from friends is immediate, becoming a commitment to support the treatment and research activities of the Milan branch of the clinical network which has been involved in the treatment and research of neuromuscular diseases for 15 years. A donation that is the result of the active participation of the members of the group through what they define as ‘self-assessment’, with the awareness that, at the end of each championship, it will be donated to a specific project. “I will always be grateful to my InterNati friends – declares Luca Leoni – who not only fill my long days with humour, sagacity, great spirit and lots of affection, but were ready to respond to my wish: to support the Nemo Clinical Center, excellence in research and treatment of people with my disease and other neuromuscular diseases. The great passion for Inter unites us through good times and bad.”

Based on a multidisciplinary treatment approach, the model of the Nemo Centers, now present in 7 locations throughout the country – recalls a note – was born from an idea of ​​those who know and experience firsthand the clinical-care needs of ALS , Sma and muscular dystrophies. Rare and complex pathologies affecting about 40 thousand people throughout the country and for which there is a need for targeted and highly specialized care pathways, designed around the needs of the person and his family. For this reason, Nemo’s expertise provides attention to every functional and clinical aspect (breathing, nutrition, movement, psychological and communication aspects), with a personalized rehabilitation plan that supports the person throughout his life and illness since the diagnosis. Over 18,000 families have been taken care of by the Nemo network in recent years, of which approximately 50% with SLA.

“I am immensely grateful to our InterNati friends – declares Alberto Fontana, president of the Nemo Clinical Centers – Their commitment to supporting the Nemo Centers is above all a concrete message of possibilities, which reminds us of the value of being a team in facing the challenge of our diseases”.

In concrete terms – explains the note – the generosity of the 80 Nerazzurri fans will have a positive impact on the nutritional management of the Nemo Center in Milan, where the figures of the nutritionist and the speech therapist are part of the multidisciplinary team. Objective: to ensure the safety of mealtimes, addressing the changes imposed by the disease, such as dysphagia, i.e. the difficulty in swallowing food and drink, and taking into account the pleasure of taste and the social value of the table. In the last year alone, more than 1,500 children and adults were treated at the Nemo in Milan and a third of them followed the nutritional rehabilitation programme. A path of development and support that also sees the collaboration of the SLAfood Association and an equally close-knit team of chefs who, throughout Italy, are demonstrating their closeness to the objectives of the care project.

And again, the contribution donated by the InterNati will also support clinical research, today more than ever one of the priorities of the Nemo centres, at the forefront of national and international scientific networks. In the last year alone, 84 clinical studies have been activated, of which 22% dedicated to ALS. A commitment to scientific activity, that of the Nemo centres, which sees the Milan office present with the Clinical Research Center, involving over 60 projects. Numbers that tell the daily investment in responding to the challenges posed by these pathologies.