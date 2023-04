Wide institutional participation in the ‘Convention Aisla 40’ to celebrate 40 years of activity of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association which includes a rich program of conferences and events in the Blue Village of Novarello (No), the Piedmontese city where the activity of Aisla, which has always been close to people and families of people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).