“The INPS publication of the new guidelines for the assessment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) represents an important, long-awaited response that reaches people with ALS and their families. Through the issuing of these guidelines, the The assessment of civil invalidity will be more timely and will speed up the patient evaluation process, in order to ensure the timeliness of assistance supports.” This was stated by Maria Teresa Bellucci, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policies.