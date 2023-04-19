Skyscrapers | Five new tower blocks are going up in Espoo’s Keilaniemi

The tower blocks designed for living have 24 and 17 floors.

Keilaniemi a new congress hotel, four tower blocks and a park are planned to be built on the beach in Espoo. The tower blocks would have apartments and offices.

The tallest of the buildings is the 34-story hotel and congress center planned by the Norwegian AB Invest AS, which will be joined by an eight-story office building. The tower blocks designed for living have 24 and 17 floors, the office buildings have 20 and 14 floors.

Residential and office buildings would be built by Skanska and eQ Varainhoito Oy.

The parking spaces will be placed in the rock parking facility under construction.

In the park we want to improve recreational opportunities and increase natural diversity.

The park described in the observation is coming to the southern edge of the block to be built on top of the sea fill.

Keilarantannaukio is planned for the park, and the work coming to the center will combine art and landscape architecture.

Plans are being made to protect greenhouses from wind and heat.

There are already three office buildings in the area, one of which has a daycare center.

Espoo the urban planning board will consider Keilaranta’s plan proposal on April 26. After the board approves the proposal, it can be viewed and commented on from May 15 to June 14.

Keilaranta’s site plan is part of the development of Keilaniemi, where business, research and innovation activities, as well as housing, are to be concentrated in the vicinity of the metro station and Raide-Joker.