Skyscraper: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Wednesday 4 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Skyscraper, a 2018 film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Agent Will Sawyer is forced to leave the FBI, after many years of service, after losing a leg in an explosion. Sawyer commanded a team of special agents, specialized in the liberation of hostages, but a man, who had barricaded himself in the house with his wife and children, at the moment of the raid and while Sawyer was trying to neutralize him, had blown himself up. Agent Sawyer is operated on by his later wife Sarah. After the initial flashback, the scenes show us Sawyer moved to Hong Kong, with his whole family: Sarah and her children Georgia and Henry. Sawyer wears a technologically advanced artificial prosthesis that allows him to walk almost normally. He meets his old friend Ben, who was also involved, and scarred, in that explosion. Ben introduces him to the service of Mr. Zhao Long Ji, who is about to inaugurate his skyscraper, the tallest building in the world. Will will be in charge of testing the building’s security. For this he is given a tablet, with a biometrically recognized password, which allows him access to all the skyscraper’s security systems. At the end of his checks, however, while Will is walking home from work alongside Ben, he is injured by a thief who steals his bag. Ben takes him to his house and treats him. While taking off his friend’s jacket, Ben notices that Will still has the tablet with him. He tries to take it over, threatening Will, who however prevails and mortally wounds his friend, realizing that he has been betrayed. Ben, on his deathbed, reveals to him that the target of the theft was the tablet, and that someone will now come to recover it.

Skyscraper: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Skyscraper, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Dwayne JohnsonWill Sawyer

Neve CampbellSarah Sawyer

Chin Han: Zhao Long Ji

Roland Møller: Kores Botha

Pablo Schreiber: Ben

McKenna RobertsGeorgia Sawyer

Noah Cottrell: Henry Sawyer

Noah Taylor: Mr. Pierce

Hannah Quinlivan: Xia

Byron Mann: Inspector Wu

Kevin Rankin: Ray

Adrian Holmes: Alani Okeke

Tzi Ma: Sheng

Matt O’Leary: Skinny Hacker

Paul McGillion: Commander

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Skyscraper live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Wednesday 4 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.