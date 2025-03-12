Flying has become an increasingly accessible activity for people, and it is that today you can find flights for 20 euros, something that until not so did it seemed impossible. Technology is partially responsible for this, since all improvements have allowed airlines to be more efficient, which has significantly reduced the price of tickets.

And although prices are much more competitive, flight offers are so many that it is very difficult to see all to analyze the one that suits us most. From this problem, many solutions have emerged and without a doubt one of the most popular is that of Skyscanner.

This platform is a global travel metabuscator that helps you Find the best offers on flights, this comparator analyzes the prices of more than 1,200 airlines and travel agencies worldwidewhich allows you to find the most economical and convenient options for your trip.

This search engine tracks more than 80 billion prices every day to find the best price, and now they have just announced the arrival of An exclusive function that promises to save you more than 20% on flights. It’s about Dropsa tool that Collect the flights of the airport closest to you that have dropped their price at least 20% that day compared to the last seven days.

“Helping travelers aware of the costs to plan and reserve their trip with ease and confidence is the core of what we do in Skyscanner. Creating functions such as Drops is only the next step to inspire travelers to explore, regardless of their budget,” explains Lore Treviño, expert in Skyscanner trends.

According to Skyscanner analysts, there are a number of aspects to take into account beyond the Dropps tool to find the cheapest flights. For example, they have discovered that The day with the most falling flight price is Wednesday, as is Most declines occur before 9 in the morningso if you want to get off cheap you will have to get up early to buy the tickets.