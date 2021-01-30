Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Egyptian sources revealed that the military air training, which Egypt hosted yesterday, in conjunction with the French Air Force, is part of a French military mission called “Skyros”.

The Egyptian army indicated that the training comes within the framework of the joint training plan for the armed forces with friendly and brotherly countries, which lasts for several days, taking into account all precautionary measures for the Corona virus during training activities, explaining that the first stages of training include holding a group of lectures to unify combat concepts, and exchange experiences. Training, and implementation of training sorties on operational missions for the participating forces.

The training aims to hone the skills of the participating forces from both sides, to reach the highest levels of efficiency and readiness to implement joint tasks and manage air operations using the latest air weapons with high efficiency under various circumstances.

The sources added to “Al-Ittihad” that the French Air Force went out on a mission since January 20, to which the name “Skyros” was called, and began joint training exercises with the Indian Air Force, and passed to one of the Arab countries, then arrived in Egypt yesterday, to conduct joint air training And its final stop reaches Greece.

According to the sources, the French Air Force is participating with four “Rafale” fighter planes, two “Airbus A400M Atlas” military transport planes, and one “A330 Phoenix” multi-role transport plane, managed by 170 French pilots.

The “Union” searched for the name of Skyros, and it turned out to be an island belonging to the “Wabi” province in Greece in the Aegean Sea, and it had witnessed a tragic accident after a French-made Mirage 2000 warplane belonging to the Greek Air Force crashed near it, after it was on its way. To return to the airport after participating, with another fighter, in chasing a Turkish plane that entered Greek airspace.

Private sources told Al-Ittihad that France is trying to show its capabilities in the air with its ally countries, especially the Mediterranean countries, after the European threat of sanctions against Turkey, indicating that the Turkish-Greek conflict began on the island since 2016 against the background of an escalation in my words between the two countries in the months. The last after the Greek judiciary refused to hand over 8 Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after the attempted coup against Erdogan; Therefore, Greece has expressed many times during the past period its intention to defend its sovereignty in the Aegean Sea, which has disputed several areas of it with Turkey.

According to the sources, the French military mission aims primarily to increase its clients who are or are planning to acquire “Rafale” combat aircraft, such as India, which has 36 “Rafale” aircraft, or Egypt, which has 24 aircraft of the same type, in addition to possible deals with Greece, Explaining that it is a campaign to show the capabilities of these aircraft, hoping for new decades.