Diesel at 2.512 euros per litre, petrol at 2.412 euros per litre, in both cases in self mode. This is how the scoreboard recited a few days ago fuel prices exhibited at the Esso service station just outside Milan, in the Villoresi Ovest service station on the highway to the Lakes. It is in all respects the most expensive price for petrol and diesel that can be found throughout the national territory, even if we are talking about a sporadic peak that far exceeds the average cost of fuels. In this regard, what are the city where refueling costs more and which ones where it costs less?

Staffetta Quotidiana, which deals with energy sources, has traced an Italian panorama of the average prices of petrol and diesel. Taking a look at individual cities, you can see how it is Bolzano the most expensive province: in the city of Trentino Alto Adige the average price of unleaded petrol reaches 1.884 euros, while that of diesel is stationary at 1.957 euros per litre, always in self-service. Ancona, on the other hand, represents the other side of the coin: on average, the capital of the Marches represents the Italian city where refueling at the pump is more advantageous than ever, with prices of 1.763 euros for the Super in self and 1.841 for diesel. If we restrict the field to the sun big citieshowever, we note that in Rome on average green gas sells for 1.8 net, while diesel stops at 1.857: it is the cheapest, followed by Naples with petrol at 1.818 euros and diesel at 1.868 and Milan, where the average for self-driving green cars reaches 1.836 euros and 1.897 euros for diesel.

All in all, figures in line with what it is national average: yesterday prices were 1.82 euros in self-service mode and 1.961 in served mode for petrol, and 1.876 euros in self-service and 2.016 euros in served mode for diesel. “It counts first proximity to the refinery – the words reported by Il Corriere della Sera by Azzurra Pacces, expert on fuel markets of Staffetta Quotidiana – For example, Ancona is close to the Falconara refinery, while Bolzano is far from the refineries. Cagliari has a nearby refinery and is cheaper than Olbia which is not. Then it also depends on the quantity of fuel dispensed, i.e. on how much the distributor bills”.