London, United Kingdom – Despite threats of deportation, hundreds of people arrive on English shores taking advantage of a system with legal loopholes in search of asylum. A headache for the Government, which invests its political capital in a goal for which it does not have a clear strategy.

The risk of losing their life in the waters of the English Channel, which connects England with France, has not been a deterrent for those who arrive after a journey in small boats to the United Kingdom, longing for a life transformation.

The Government promises that “it will stop the arrival of the boats”, but the truth is that its strategy – which includes deporting migrants to their countries of origin or to a safe third place – far from having a real impact, has achieved the opposite. .

In fact, the strategy has not been able to be fully implemented. The sending of asylum seekers to Rwanda is being stopped by the courts, while the Government’s own numbers continue to rise.

These reveal that More than 100,000 people have crossed the Channel irregularly since 2018. In 2022 alone, the record of almost 46,000 arrivals was broken.

While, according to the Ministry of the Interior, At the end of June 2023, more than 175,000 people were waiting for a response to their asylum application. 44% more than in 2022.

It is a problem with complex roots to which no easy solutions can be applied.

“The vast majority are men of working age, many of them from countries where life can be difficult, but which do not suffer war or demonstrable persecution. Additionally, almost everyone who crosses illegally destroys any documents that could help identify them. Why would genuine asylum seekers do this?” says Migration Watch UK director Alp Mehmet.

For her part, the researcher at the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, Marina Fernández-Reino, told France 24 that “it is a problem with complex roots to which no easy solutions can be applied, precisely because there are many factors. that explain the phenomenon.”

File-Some migrants are escorted by UK Border Force workers, at Dover Marina, on the southeast coast of England, on August 10, 2023, after being picked up at sea while trying to cross the Channel of La Mancha. © AFP/Daniel Leal

The Government’s strategy to stop immigration seems tangled and is now studying installing electronic devices to control those who arrive irregularly.

Pressure mounts for Sunak

While the numbers are skyrocketing, the prime minister promises to reduce them. It is a promise as constant as it is necessary to keep the Conservative Party calm and united.

But his warnings to deport those who arrive without having that right have not had the effect he expected. On the contrary, the summer days have contributed to record arrivals.

Fernández-Reino affirms that the complexity of the asylum request, which is not only economically motivated, has meant that the policy based on “dissuasive policies, such as not letting them work, does not work.”

Although the Sunak Administration has promised to deport him, in practice it still cannot do so because Once the boats are in British waters, the fate of the asylum seekers is the responsibility of the Government.

“The Government’s efforts are not bearing fruit because once here, it is practically impossible to expel those who are denied asylum. And, despite paying France hundreds of millions of euros, the French have proven incapable of preventing human traffickers from operating on their territory,” explains Mehmet.

File – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) speaks to Home Office contract staff, just days after announcing radical plans to stop migrants irregularly crossing the English Channel in small boats. During a visit to a Home Office joint control room, in Dover, southern England, on March 7, 2023. © Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Via AFP

Added to the very high number of those waiting for their legal situation to be resolved is a bureaucratic system that does not operate with the required speed.

“The UK asylum system works quite poorly, it is very slow. Currently, the average wait is two years,” says Fernández-Reino.

The flight to Rwanda that was not

The essence of the strategy to curb immigration consists of sending migrants to Rwanda, in Africa, while their asylum application is decided.

While the Government continues the legal battle in the British courts to implement it, despite warnings that Rwanda does not comply with standards for the protection of Human Rights, it justifies its decision by the impact on public finances.

Accommodation for migrants exceeds six million pounds sterling dailyalmost eight million dollars.

For this reason, other types of accommodation are being converted, such as unused military bases or student residences.

The British also signed an agreement with the Government of Albania to send back these nationals who try to seek asylum in the country. The majority of applicants came from that European country.

Mehmet explains that for the British strategy to work, it requires joint work with the European Union. After Brexit, a new agreement must be negotiated.

“The vast majority of those who end up in the UK have entered Europe illegally or legally through an EU border. Last year, according to Frontex, a third of a million migrants entered the EU in this way,” says Mehmet.

Without a doubt, the current relationship between the United Kingdom and France is more fluid.

For this reason, the British agreed to pay, over three years, 500 million pounds sterling to increase the patrols that guard the French beaches, from where the ships depart, and to create a new detention center.

Experts clarify, however, that it is practically impossible to control every point on the coasts between those two countries.

Bibby Stockholm does not offer any solution

While it can send immigrants to Rwanda, the Government hired the controversial Bibby Stockholm ship, with the capacity to house 500 people and in the crosshairs of Human Rights groups for the degrading conditions on board the ship.







02:40 United Kingdom: Bibby Stockholm, the controversial ship used to deter asylum seekers © AFP

In fact, it was evacuated preventively due to the appearance, in the water supply, of a bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia. According to the Ministry of the Interior, no person contracted it.

The ship remains empty and will only be boarded again when it is safe.

Although stopping irregular immigration is a priority to win the general elections, it is not necessarily an achievable goal, especially with the electoral clock ticking.