Skyrim is reconfirmed, 12 years after its arrival on the market, one of the most iconic games in history. During a recent interview with Todd Howardobviously with the central theme the brand new Starfield, the director of Bethesda has escaped a detail on the dear old The Elder Scrolls 5.

Howard has indeed stated that the title has recently exceeded 60 million copies sold. In this way, Skyrim is confirmed to be the seventh best-selling video game in history.

A result certainly made possible by thewide range of platforms that, over the years, has hosted the giant Bethesda: born for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC, Skyrim was then released on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X / S and even Nintendo Switch.

Skyrim made video game history thanks to his challenging gameplay, the vastness of the world to explore and also thanks to some iconic scenes and situations: how can we forget the “Fus Ro Dah!”, the powerful attack that has become a meme at the levels of Street Fighter’s Hadoken?

Bethesdathanks also to this great result, he knows he’s going all out with the advent of Starfield: being able to reach and surpass the success of the fifth chapter of The elder Scrolls seems to be more than a fantasy.