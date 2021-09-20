The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim it is one of the longest-running titles in history, with a full ten years on its shoulders and that it just doesn’t seem to want to retire. Its success is also due to the mods, some really incredible able to upset the entire setting and others, which somehow complete the original work.

The new mod Netherworks Follower Framework, is an interesting addition for many reasons: one of all, it allows you to have up to a maximum of ten followers. It seems like a very large change allowing you to modify various game areas, such as sandboxing, mounts, combat, movement, control, actions, much more where you can assign roles to your companions and even their abode, once you are free to go.

The menu of the mod

But a really cool feature is the reputation, similar to what we saw in Fallot: New Vegas, and which would have served like bread in Cyberpunk 2077. Indeed, our comrades will follow our ethical course, giving us any benefits if we have acted under the sign of justice. The Netherworks Follower Framework mod is already downloadable through Nexus Mods. You will have something to enjoy.

Source: pcgamesn.com