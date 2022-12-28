The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim is a high quality game, still much loved and played today. The hand-to-hand combat system, however, is not particularly advanced or complex. If you think so too, you might be interested in a mod that transforms combat by taking inspiration from games like For Honor and Kingdom Come Deliverance.

There mod introduces damage changes, a stun system, changes movement speed, stamina system, and introduces various other changes. As the game becomes more complex, it is suggested to also install the “Wait your Turn” mod which causes only one enemy to attack the player at a time.

The creator is Machinegod420 and you can see a video showing this mod below.

If you are interested, you can find it at this address. Skyrim it has obviously not been designed with this type of combat system in mind, so the final experience will be very different from the vanilla version, but after all this is the point of the mods.

One wonders if The Elder Scrolls 6 will renew the combat system or if it will prefer to keep the structure of Skyrim.