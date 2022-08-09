A modder made one mod for Skyrim which adds a game system very similar to the Nemesis of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

The creator is Syclonix and he made the mod available on NexusMods, at this address. There mod is able to transform many enemies into a nemesis of our character: the nemesis is created when we are killed. This creature gets a unique name, gets more powerful, steals some of our weapons (and may even be able to use them), and inflicts some debuffs on our Skyrim Dragonborn.

The only way to remove the debuff and regain what was stolen from us is to seek out the nemesis and eliminate it. The mod creates a dedicated mission in the Skyrim menu to make the process easier. You can have up to five nemeses at the same time.

The mod also tries to create missions with a logicFor example, if you kill a vampire it can become known as a “Shield Destroyer”, get the “Break Shield” bonus and prevent us from using shields. Also, the mission could be in a vampire lair. The mod also ensures that our character does not really die: in case of defeat, when the nemesis is generated, our hero does not die but is only teleported. All this is a technical measure necessary not to lose the game data of the nemesis.

In any case, there are gods reasoned limits. The mod can only turn enemies that are within 25 levels of ours into nemesis – there is no risk of turning an opponent out of our reach into an enemy and getting stuck. Mission characters and all essential Skyrim characters cannot be nemesis, so the game won’t be blocked.

As the creator himself says, this system is inspired by that of The Shadow of Mordor, but does not copy it. In other words, it shouldn’t go against the Warner Bros. patent.

Mods are always very popular with gamers, as Skyrim Together Reborn demonstrates with over 60,000 downloads.