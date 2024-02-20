Lordbound it's almost ready, according to Kiria, one of the modders who are making it. This is a huge mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim which he requested ten years to be developed. According to some, it could be the largest mod ever created for the Bethesda game, worthy of being considered a real expansion.

A huge mod

Consider that Lordbound will be set in a completely new map, Druadach, more or less the size of Solstheim. will add 40 new quests, 50 dungeons, a main story longer than that of the basic campaign, many new items and even some exclusive mechanics to the game. The game characters will be fully voiced and, in general, the developers talk about 60+ hours of new content.

Lordbound doesn't have a release date yet, but Kiria's words were clear about when we'll be able to play it: “I can say with some certainty that we want to release it towards the end of 2024.”

Naturally Lordbound will only be available on PC. The material shared over the years of development is of such quality that many have called it a potential standalone game, as was the case with Enderal: Forgotten Stories. It could be an excellent interlude, while waiting to learn more about The Elder Scrolls VI.