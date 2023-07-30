Although it has been 12 years since its original release, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim continues to receive new content and updates from an always very active modder community, finally receiving also the dinosaurs thanks to a new and appreciated mod.

The work of modder Birbwalker21 is interesting, putting together two different great passions that could cross for many users: Skyrim and dinosaurs. The combination is potentially explosive and it is strange that there have not already been several other experiments on this front before.

In any case, we can now seize the opportunity thanks to the Prehistoric Content Series mod available on NexusMods at this address. To tell the truth, the modder’s work is in itself composed of a series of mods that have followed one another over time, within a rather complex and composite design.