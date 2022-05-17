Skyrim fans are really passionate, in fact, after many years from the release of the game a fan has decided to recreate it using the Unreal Engine 5. Specifically Riverwood was recreatedwaiting for the release of The Elder Scrolls 6.

L’Reddit user who made this version of Skyrim in Unreal Engine 5 shared a five-minute video showing one of the locations most famous of the role-playing game made by Bethesda, with its extremely realistic constructions and roads faithful to the original project. But it doesn’t stop there, the video also shows Whiterun’s west tower, together the ruined outpost that has a lot more detail than it has in the original version of the game.

From a graphical point of view, the upgrade is undeniable: all textures are rendered at a much higher resolution and the effects of lights and shadows are much better. In other words, it doesn’t look like a game released for PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360.

This video is not only an excellent tech demo of what could be the future of gaming with the Unreal Engine, the graphics engine used by many games that will often see the digital and physical shelves. But it’s also a great way for developers to practice the engine, as they can push hard to understand the limitations of the engine itself.

As for The Elder Scrolls 6, it seems that the whole pipeline has been moved, especially with yet another postponement of Starfield, accompanied by that of Redfall. Not to mention that they may not use Unreal Engine 5, as Bethesda tends to take advantage of its graphics engine: Creation Engne. Obviously for Starfield he will use a version that is in step with the times, but we don’t know if it will be able to match Unreal Engine 5, and for many it will not. For now you just have to wait to find out what awaits you.