It seems that Skyrim is still very popular, and now a fan has made a perfect replica of the master key in real life. For nearly a decade, Skyrim has inspired all kinds of fan creations, from flawless artwork to cosplay. Of course, its influence hasn’t stopped there, as it changed the way many RPGs are designed, and those changes endure even today. With that in mind, it makes sense that Elder Scrolls fans continue to pay tribute to Skyrim.

On Reddit, user LongFineArt shared a perfect replica of the master key that he made based on the description of the game. The master key is a incredibly accurate recreation of the daedric artifact, with a strikingly similar look and feel to the Skyrim version. It’s clear that LongFineArt took great care of the details, using baked clay and an old paintbrush to bring it to life.

Skyrim fan makes a perfect replica of the master key in real life

In addition to Fan of a perfect replica of the master key, LongFineArt also created a custom base for its creation, intended to keep the same look and feel as the Skeleton Key itself boasts. It’s also not hard to imagine the base appearing in-game, if players could display the master key. It immediately evokes Skyrim’s other trophy displays, which players can use to customize their homes throughout the province.

In the game, the master key is an unbreakable pick that the player acquires, albeit only temporarily, during the Thieves Guild questline. The artifact is one of the most useful in SkyrimLockpicks are easy to get, but they are still a finite resource. Unfortunately, the master key must be returned to the Daedric Prince Nocturnal to complete the Thieves Guild quest line, but players can unlock unbreakable picks later regardless.