The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim once again proves to be a remarkable test bench for technological experimentation in the videogame field, in this case with the application of ChatGPT and other AI tools For enhance dialogues with NPCsby giving them memory and almost a “consciousness” artificial, through a mod.

The youtuber Art from the Machine, author of the video below, is trying to implement ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools to boost NPCs and interactions with these, making them decidedly deeper.

As reported by the author, the mod is based on the use of ChatGPT for text creation, xVASynth for text-to-speech translation and Whisper for text-to-speech creation.

In this way, a kind of autonomous generation of dialogues starting from the knowledge offered by the artificial intelligence system, accompanied by voices, real-time subtitles and lip synchronization all through AI tools.

Although there are obviously still various imperfections, the results are impressive: in addition to quite philosophical dialogues that can emerge from this system, the artificial intelligence allows NPCs to be aware of the time, of their position in the game world and of what the player does in real time, commenting possibly the objects it carries and stuff like that.

The most impressive result however is the richness of the dialogues and the fact that these can be always new: The use of AI does not impose a limited amount of sentences and topics, creating ever-changing paths for interactions with NPCs, which can potentially prove to be very interesting for the future.

Previously, we’ve seen the creation of quests with the ChatGPT AI, but in this case the AI ​​is actually brought into the game with a direct application in the creation of the dialogue.