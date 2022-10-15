A team of modders is currently working on a particularly ambitious project: it is a total conversion mod which should transform The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in Vampire the Masquerade: Redemption and although the work promises to be long and there is no release date yet, there is already a demonstration video.

The trailervisible above, is decidedly impressive: using the creation engine, or the graphics engine of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, modders are creating an impressive amount of new assets, recycling some ready-made materials but also building new ones.

As the video demonstrates, the work done and to be done is mammoth also because there is a clear cut distance between atmospheres and style general of The Elder Scrolls, tending towards classic high fantasy, and those of Vampire the Masquerade: Redemption which instead refer to the World of Darkness, definitely closer to the contemporary one although with decidedly darker influences.

There is no certainty that such a job can ever come to a definitive conclusion, given the ambition that characterizes it and the fact that it is still an amateur initiative, however, a great passion on the part of modders clearly emerges and how much is visible in the trailer is certainly very interesting. We therefore look forward to receiving further news and updates on this project entitled “Vampire the Masquerade Redemption Reawakened”, which also has a dedicated Discord channel.

In the meantime, in the Skyrim mod we have recently reported the Legacy of Kain-themed one, just to stay in vampire atmospheres.