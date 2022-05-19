In its presentation, Bethesda announced this edition for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

It’s been over a decade since Skyrim wowed us with its Nordic terrain and epic adventures, creating an experience that keep attracting both new users and players who have already passed it several times. To maintain this legend, Bethesda wanted to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the title with an Anniversary Edition that improved the initial approach with renewed graphics and various surprises.

These kinds of records usually anticipate a possible launchThis version was released last November on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, which left behind the possibility of seeing its implementation in switch. However, the medium Switch Brazil echoed a detail seen in the Taiwan video game rating system that registered Skyrim Anniversary Edition for the hybrid of the Great N.

The entity already has withdrawn this tab, but Switch Brasil has been able to take a screenshot that shows its existence, even if it was for a few minutes. In this way, the networks have not been slow to theorize about the arrival of the Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch, since the console already has a remastered version of Skyrim released back in 2017. In addition, these kinds of classifications usually warn of a possible launch, so we will be attentive to the news that Bethesda shares.

Although the authors of Skyrim continue to squeeze their experience to the fullest, there is no doubt that players are still hooked on the legendary adventure of the Dragonborn. In 3DJuegos we ask ourselves why this strange phenomenon occurs, because in the analysis of Skyrim Anniversary Edition we tell you that, despite the fact that the authors could have introduced more improvements, it is still one of the best RPG in history.

