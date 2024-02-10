“I used to be an adventurer too, until I took an arrow in the knee.” We all know this phrase Skyrim, but have we ever really thought about its meaning? Could a soldier in the world of Skyrim – which for simplicity we can define as medieval – survive an arrow in the knee and go back to work?

To answer this question we can rely on a video made by Kevin Hicks for his thehistorysquad YouTube channel. The man, who discovered the existence of Skyrim in 2024, is an expert medievalist and has analyzed the issue from a medical point of view. You can see the entire video below.

Hicksa also uses a number of historical drawings showing support tools for those who suffered injuries and he also recreated one in bronze and leather, explaining that it would not be able to bring a soldier back into battle, but would make him suitable for city guard duty. In short, Skyrim is historically accurate even if we didn't consider that magic exists and his wound could have been healed with it.