The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is truly a large and rich game, but there is one thing that has always been missing in Bethesda’s open world RPG, and that is the feet of the protagonistwhich they finally were inserted through a mod.

Through the “Improved Camera SE” modshared by TwistedModding, the first-person shot of Skyrim finally gets a necessary element for maximum identification, or the ability to see your own body, including legs and feetwithin the game world.

As demonstrated in the video, looking down you can now see everything else about the main character, right down to the extremities.