The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is truly a large and rich game, but there is one thing that has always been missing in Bethesda’s open world RPG, and that is the feet of the protagonistwhich they finally were inserted through a mod.
Through the “Improved Camera SE” modshared by TwistedModding, the first-person shot of Skyrim finally gets a necessary element for maximum identification, or the ability to see your own body, including legs and feetwithin the game world.
As demonstrated in the video, looking down you can now see everything else about the main character, right down to the extremities.
Not just feet, body and animations too
This obviously required a more profound reworking than one might think superficially: in addition to a more complex main model equipped with various movable and modifiable elements based on the chosen equipment, the mod also introduces new animations that link to the graphics you add.
These concern not only walking, running and fighting, but also various elements such as crafting, riding and various other game situations in which it is necessary for the protagonist’s body to take on different poses and animations than initially expected.
After the mod that introduced the Photo mode, therefore, the long evolution of Skyrim continues through the contributions of users, who 12 years after its release continue to work on the Bethesda game making it increasingly complex, including erotic mods created with AI voices .
