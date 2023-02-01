Skype it’s a Microsoft platform that you’re sure to know. Even if in reality over the years a part of the user has decided to abandon it, still today there are many users who rely on it to video chat with distant friends and relatives. Today we are here to tell you about a new major update!

Skype, here’s the changelog!

Skype is certainly a very popular platform that allows you to make video calls with distant people in comfort and efficiency. Apparently the historic platform that has been accompanying us for years and years is about to receive a new juicy update full of interesting news, which users will soon they can feel by hand.

We are talking about the new version 8.93 which will reach both the desktop app and the mobile version bringing with it a series of functional changes, including undoubtedly the one that deserves more attention is the real-time translation! This is an announced and long-awaited novelty that is based on artificial intelligence and will even be able to synthesize a voice during translation, all in real time.

Obviously the news does not end here, but the user interface and the settings section will also be improved, customization options will be added and much more. Below we leave you the changelogs in case you are interested in learning more!

Windows, Mac, Linux and web

Who is it?: You can easily manage your Caller ID settings from within the app.

Theme colors: You can customize your theme in Skype and choose from different colors.

The beauty of languages: you can now use your voice during a translated call.

Universal Translator: During a call, if a participant speaks different languages, Skype Translator will automatically detect the languages ​​and translate them for you.

Bug fixes and stability improvements. Fixed some bugs and made some performance tweaks.

Android/iOS