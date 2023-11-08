Genoa – Il plot twist it arrived yesterday, a few hours before the second public meeting organized in Valbisagno to present the Skymetro project which should connect Brignole to Molassana. On the sidelines of the city council, mayor Marco Bucci announced that he had asked for a variant in Brignole, where a bridge over the Bisagno with a double S curve is now planned.

«I asked to modify the project at that point to avoid the double curve and move the route away from the houses in Borgo Incrociati – said Bucci – The engineers tend to choose the simplest solutions but, sometimes, more complex solutions must be adopted to solve problems.”

The S curve was introduced in the project to prevent the Skymetro from passing in Corso Galliera and thus avoid the cutting of trees that this would have entailed. But the impact of this solution – which is not yet known how it will change – held sway yesterday even in the crowded crowd public assembly in Lower Valbisagno.

At the meeting with the councilor Matteo Campora and the president of the Municipality Angelo Guidithere were beyond 250 people in the room and about thirty in the square to protest. Because this time Campora and the coaches had to play defense, given that the public was largely unfavorable.

And the fateful “Esse” in Brignole was also targeted by the protests. «The project is still open to changes to try to meet the residents’ requests as much as possible, as we have already done”, assured Campora.

Words not enough to convince the many against in the room. Among these the most applauded was Franco Friendarchitect of “North West Business Development” committee, who sparked a chorus of «shame, shame» when he recalled that the interventions to mitigate the environmental impact are «a few flowerbeds of medicinal plants. I live in Piazza Manzoni and the idea of ​​finding a causeway under my house gives me shivers.”

Applause too Massimo Cannarello, of the Committee against the Skymetro which accused the administration of having presented the project only in the final phase. «We think that this is the right solution to provide Valbisagno with a modern and efficient transport system», Campora’s reply.

Campora: “The project is still in the executive phase and therefore still open to possible changes”

“The public meetings yesterday in Molassana and today in San Fruttuoso on the SkyMetro project, organized by the Municipalities of the Middle and Alta Valbisagno, were two important opportunities for discussion with the citizens on a key issue for Valbisagno such as the future of local public transport – we read in a note signed by councilor Campora – The project is still in the executive phase and therefore still open to possible modifications to try to meet the requests expressed by residents as much as possible, as we have just done for example for the S which, based on the old route hypothesis, was too close to the houses of Borgo Incrociati”.

The Municipality moves forward: “We are convinced that the SkyMetro is the right infrastructure to finally provide Val Bisagno, after many, too many years of waiting, with a modern and efficient public transport system also from an environmental point of view, thanks to the consequent reduction of private traffic and the production of green energy by the photovoltaic panels installed on a significant portion of the route. I want to thank all the citizens who participated in the meetings of these days and provided numerous and useful points for reflection which will be carefully evaluated by our technicians in the continuation of the design process”.