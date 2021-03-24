They rioted in Space and stopped communicating with their superiors on Earth for a time. And they took the day off. Or at least that is the version that began to circulate in the media of the time about the crew of the Skylab 4.

Almost 50 years after that, the true story, even told by its protagonists, is very different. But the memories of what happened and the version of the mutiny created an atmosphere of intrigue that still persists.

Skylab 4 was the third and last manned mission to Skylab, the first American space station and began on November 19, 1973 with the launch of the three astronauts aboard an Apollo spacecraft from a Saturn IB rocket and it lasted 84 days, 1 hour and 16 minutes.

The real problem was born in the micromanagements. An endless succession of assigned tasks to the three astronauts who traveled on the Skylab 4 mission, which was destined to go to the US space station of the same name.

As Edward Gibson, the science pilot aboard Skylab 4 and the only survivor today of that crew of three astronauts, recounted: “Our mission proved micromanagement doesn’t work, except when a situation like takeoff or re-entry demands it (…) Fortunately, that hard lesson was transmitted to future space flights and crews, “he told the BBC.

And the hard lesson Gibson refers to came to light more through a series of oversights than the crew’s own decision to make their discontent known.

What happened?

It was not just a specific event that made this mission remembered almost 50 years later. like the mutiny of three astronauts in space against his superiors on Earth. They were a succession of events, some of the crew’s own errors in Space and others “induced” by the constant pressure to which they were exposed.

The space mission planned to spend 84 days in orbit and therefore it was the longest up to that moment. And he had a very tight schedule, due to the innumerable number of tasks that the three astronauts had to carry out. But none of the three considered the problems that could arise if one of them fell ill, and the tasks had to fall on the other two. Something that ended up happening.

The true story of Skylab 4. POT

William Pogue, the mission pilot had shown very strong endurance during training at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. And he could comfortably tolerate a long time sitting in a chair that spun very fast without even getting dizzy.

But when we got to Space, the story was different. It was the first time on a mission of this nature for the three crew, Pogue, Gibson and the commander Gerald carr (which would also end up being their only experience for the three of them on flights to Outer Space).

Pogue, the pilot, quickly broke down despite the resistance he had shown on Earth. “Then I remember some bad noises coming from Bill (Pogue), and a bag of vomit floating from right to left,” Gibson said. “We were discouraged because we knew we had a lot of work to do, that’s when we made our first mistake“.

Two mistakes that created the myth

Gibson recalled that his first mistake of the two the crew made, was hiding from them to his superiors on Earth that William Pogue was ill. NASA itself was very concerned that some of them would fall ill, due to the tight schedule of tasks they had planned.

NASA acknowledged that it did not give the astronauts enough period of adjustment to acclimate to the weightless work in orbit and had filled his hours with huge amounts of micromanagement. The discovery of a comet, Kohoutek, was also added, and that caused the number of spacewalks to double to four, to observe the comet.

All of this led the astronauts to make their first bad decision, under the pressure they were already exposed to: “We wanted to get organized before we started a big stir on earth, so we decided to delay telling them that Bill was sick,” Gibson said. to the BBC.

Small detail

But they forgot a small detail: everything that happened on board was recorded and monitored by NASA and soon his lie came out.

From there, clashes arose between the astronauts and those in charge of the mission from Earth. Alan Shepard, head of the Astronaut Bureau, soon contacted them and the broadcasts were made public. “He got on the phone and read us the riot record for not telling them right away,” Gibson recalls. “Al (Shepard) was fine, we just didn’t like being chewed in front of everyone.” All of this laid the foundation for increased tension between crew and mission control.

The second mistake was even more serious and the one that gave rise to the strike myth. Every contact with his superiors on Earth meant, according to Gibson, a constant barrage of questions, instructions, and demands. All space missions are carried out with the utmost rigor, but the unusually high levels of micromanagement in Skylab 4 caused the crew to carry out the “attack,” as Gibson recalls.

The Skylab-4 crew staged an attack, some called it a mutiny, turning off the space station radio, taking the day off. / NASA

“Anyone who’s been micromanaged will know it’s bad enough for an hour, but try to live like this 24 hours a day, having your day outlined minute by minute,” confesses Gibson.

And so the second mistake arose: because of their fatigue one day they mistakenly crossed the signals that tuned in to the mission control briefing, which ended up leaving them without listening to instructions from Earth. Soon the idea of ​​an “astronaut strike” came up in the control room and this reached the media.

But this inadvertent mistake, born more of the physical and mental fatigue of the astronauts, was seen as an act of rebellion on the part of their superiors. Edward Gibson recalls that all of this made no sense: “What were we going to do? Threatening to live on the Moon? “

Finally, the transcripts of the conversations with the control on Earth show that there were only a couple of hours of lost communications, nothing that could be classified as “strike” or “attack”.

After all that, communications were agreed between the crew and the control, where it was possible to better clarify what happened and it was agreed to give the astronauts a little more autonomy.

The Skylab 4 crew returned to Earth on February 8, 1974, after completing their fourth spacewalk. They arrived with a productivity record for their tasks that exceeded 150%.

But despite that, the mission was recorded in history by these errors that aroused suspicions. “Every time someone talks about that flight, the strike arises. I’m sure God will ask me when I get to Heaven, if that’s where I’m going, about what happened.” Said Edward Gibson in an interview with the BBC.

bp