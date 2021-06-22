Skyfire: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Skyfire is the 2019 film directed by Simon West, starring Wang Xueqi, Hannah Quinlivan, Shawn Dou and Jason Isaacs airing tonight, Tuesday 22 June 2021, on Sky Cinema Uno from 9.15pm. This is a very gripping thriller, not to be missed by all fans of the genre. Here is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Skyfire.

Plot

The fabled island of Tianhuo is located in the most famous Pacific volcanic belt in the world: the Ring of Fire. A young scientist, orphaned by her mother due to an eruption twenty years earlier, returns to the island with a state-of-the-art alarm system capable of saving countless lives. Nature, however, does not discount anyone. The beauty of the place, in fact, immediately attracts tourists, unaware of the danger they will encounter when the volcano awakens.

Skyfire: cast

We’ve seen the plot of the Skyfire movie, but what is the cast? Here are all the actors and their characters played in the 2019 film directed by Simon West.

Wang Xueqi: Wentao Li

Hannah Quinlivan: Li Xiao Meng

Shawn Dou: Zhengnan

Jason Isaacs: Jack Harris Jack

Bee Rogers: Li Xiao Meng young

Trailer

Here is the official trailer of Skyfire, the Chinese disaster movie airing tonight on Sky Cinema Uno.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Skyfire on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – June 22, 2021 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.