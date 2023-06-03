Skydiving, an exciting activity that allows humans to experience the unique sensation of flying freely in the sky, has captivated thousands of people around the world. With its roots in the military past, Skydiving has evolved into an exciting sport and a form of extreme entertainment. In this note, we tell you what skydiving is, curious facts worldwide and some curiosities about its practice in Colombia.

It is a discipline that involves jumping from a moving aircraft to the ground with the help of a parachute. Experts in this extreme sport experience an initial free fall before opening their parachute and controlling their descent.

The first documented parachute jump was on October 22, 1797. The Frenchman André-Jacques Garnerin made it from a hot air balloon at a height of approximately one thousand meters and landed without any problem.

(Do not stop reading: 23-year-old woman died: she did not open her parachute at 1,000 meters high).

Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner, for his part, set a world record on October 14, 2012, by jumping from a height of more than 39,000 meters, breaking the sound barrier and reaching a top speed of 1,357 kilometers per hour during his freefall.

Another important milestone in this sport happened on July 8, 2012, in Chicago, Illinois, when a total of 138 skydivers joined in formation to jump from the plane, thus setting a world record for the largest group jump.

Skydivers train for years to be able to perform this extreme feat.

For his part, Colombia is considered the cradle of skydiving in Latin Americawith the first recorded parachute jump in the country that took place in 1951 in the city of Cali.

Every year, Colombia celebrates the National Skydiving Festival, an event that brings together skydivers from all over the country and abroad. During this festival, the participants perform impressive stunts in the air and show their skill in handling the parachute.

(You may be interested: Paratroopers are saved from death for a miraculous second: video).

Skydiving, more than an extreme sport, is an experience that allows people to break barriers, overcome fears and discover new perspectives. However, It is essential to remember that this activity must always be carried out with the guidance and supervision of skydiving experts, since it requires rigorous training and specialized knowledge to guarantee the safety of those who practice it.

Valentina Chaparro

TIME