Skydivers are saved from death by a miraculous second: video

American extreme athlete kevin phillip he was about to find death during one of his parachute jumps.

A few seconds after hitting the ground, the emergency parachute ended up saving his life, as recorded in a video published by the athlete himself on his social networks.

‘It was not the day to die’

Philipp later explained that when he was trying to perform a trick, he got entangled in the fabric and cables causing the speed of his fall to increase, in addition, the break line got stuck so for a few seconds he was unable to open the emergency bags.

“The last chance was to manually open the ransom package. Estimated time remaining: about a second This was not the day to die! Thank you!!!”, said the athlete.

“In the aerobatic paraglider we face a lot of trial and error when learning the tricks. With 2-3 rescue parachutes and a lot of height, we can safely train this type of sport. This occasion is quite unfortunate and rare. Just to keep in mind. Fly high, land safe,” he added.

