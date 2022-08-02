Skydivers are saved from death by a miraculous second: video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Skydiver almost died.
The athlete managed to open one of the emergency parachutes.
August 02, 2022, 05:00 PM
American extreme athlete kevin phillip he was about to find death during one of his parachute jumps.
A few seconds after hitting the ground, the emergency parachute ended up saving his life, as recorded in a video published by the athlete himself on his social networks.
‘It was not the day to die’
Philipp later explained that when he was trying to perform a trick, he got entangled in the fabric and cables causing the speed of his fall to increase, in addition, the break line got stuck so for a few seconds he was unable to open the emergency bags.
“The last chance was to manually open the ransom package. Estimated time remaining: about a second This was not the day to die! Thank you!!!”, said the athlete.
“In the aerobatic paraglider we face a lot of trial and error when learning the tricks. With 2-3 rescue parachutes and a lot of height, we can safely train this type of sport. This occasion is quite unfortunate and rare. Just to keep in mind. Fly high, land safe,” he added.
SPORTS
