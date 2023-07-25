Skydiver died after jumping in Cundinamarca: this is what is known

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Pardo, an experienced skydiving instructor, has died at the age of 43.
PHOTOS TAKEN FROM THE SOCIAL NETWORKS OF XIELO, A SKYDIVING COMPANY.
A woman accompanied the experienced athlete in the air, before he died on the ground.
A woman accompanied the experienced athlete in the air, before he died on the ground.
Extreme sports in Colombia are in mourning. The experienced parachutist from Cundinamarqués Fredy Pardo, 43, died after jumping in the municipality of Ricaurte, about three hours from Bogotá.
Skydiver dies after jump in Cundinamarca
Fredy Pardo, who served as skydiving instructor in the renowned Xielo company, died last Friday in the village of Manuel Norte, in Cundinamarca.
Pardo was accompanying a woman’s flight in the morning, when a problem with the parachute would have ended her life upon landing.
“Fredy had done more than three thousand jumps, the truth is that the news took us by surprise because he had a lot of room on the subject”one of his friends told EL TIEMPO.
(Also: Tragedy in bodybuilding: athlete dies after falling bar on head).
The woman who was in the jump with Pardo suffered injuries to her extremities and was transferred to an emergency medical center.
“As far as we know, she is fine, because she continues with care, but she is alive,” they commented from the Pardo circle.
This Tuesday, around 2 pm, the funeral of the deceased instructor will be held. They will be in room 1 of the headquarters of the Cristo Rey funeral home, in Tocaima.
So far, the Xielo company has not made a public statement on the matter.
SPORTS
