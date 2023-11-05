Continue the project Skyblivionthe maxi-mod that essentially presents itself as a sort of remake of Oblivion within Skyrimwhich continues its evolution as demonstrated by this new one 25 minute video.

In the movie we can see how different contents and features have been added to the project, such as various enemies and environments, as well as allowing you to take a look at the structure of a quest taken from the original The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

The idea of ​​the amateur project is to try to revive Oblivion and propose it, in a more technologically advanced way, to a new audience.

In this it seems to succeed, even if we don’t know if the project is destined to ever be complete, considering the size of the work required and the fact that it is an amateur initiative.