The team at work mod The Elder Scrolls Skyblion has published a long in-depth video in which he talks about the progress made with this gigantic and ambitious project which aims to create a remaster of Oblivion using theSkyrim enginealso showing some glimpses of the settings and gameplay.

In the video it is confirmed again that the completion of the works and the consequent publication of the mod are scheduled for 2025. We are therefore still a long way from the release, but on the other hand the amount of work to carry out this feat is enormous, as demonstrated by the video , which summarizes which parts have been completed and which are still in the works.

For example regarding the world map Much of the work has been completed, but areas such as West Weald and the Nibenay Valley are still underdeveloped, as are some indoor locations such as castles, shops and houses.

As regards the quest, in total there are 199, of which 97 are already fully playable, 25 are under construction, while for the remaining 77 work has yet to begin. The team is also bringing all of Oblivion’s in-game and non-game mechanics into Skyrim. Some such as the weather, underwater combat and spell crafting are ready, while others such as the attribute system and magic are still to be finalized.

If you want to know more about Skyblivion, on our pages you will find a four-hour gameplay video that shows this gigantic mod in action.