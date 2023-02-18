The rights to the Champions League, with the new format expanded from 32 to 36 teams with a single group, should pass to Sky from 2024 to 2027. After losing those for Serie A (which went to Dazn), Comcast’s pay TV has in fact bet all about the top European competition. There is still no official announcement, but from the meetings held this week, rumors have filtered that indicate Sky as the new home of the new Champions League. The package is currently held by Mediaset, which broadcasts free-to-air one game a week, which should also happen with the transition to Sky, which in this sense would use the TV8 channel, having dropped the ban imposed by the Antitrust on having the ‘streaming exclusive. Wednesday’s best match will remain on Amazon Prime instead.